Liquor stores kept busy all Christmas Eve as people stock up on alcohol this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people stocked up on liquor ahead of their Christmas festivities Thursday night.

Typically people have large gatherings for Christmas, but most aren’t doing that this year and their alcohol purchases are reflecting that.

It was busy at Table & Vine in West Springfield Thursday and they had the crowds coming in all morning. Wine and spirits have been their most popular Christmas items, and they’ve also been selling out of gift baskets.

Table and Vine’s Fine Wine Manager Michael Quinlan noted the differences in people’s spending habits this holiday season, “We’ve seen the purchasing change a little bit where people normally would be thinking, ‘oh I’m going to have 10 people at my house.’ Now all of a sudden it’s small gatherings. So we are see more individual bottles and people are dropping off gifts and that sort of things at loved ones homes, since they’re not going to be together.”

Quinlan said the spirits have been more of an appealing gift this year since their peak taste lasts longer than wine after opening the bottle.

Christmas Eve tends to be their busiest day of the year, but the two days before New Years aren’t too far behind.

Quinlan added that even though not as many people are getting together physically for Christmas, some are toasting to other family members Thursday night over Zoom or Facetime.