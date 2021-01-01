Liquor stores see more foot traffic for New Years celebrations

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – Package stores were busy Thursday evening, as residents prepare to ring in the New Year.

New Year’s Eve is typically a big night for alcohol sales. This year, people will be trading in bars and restaurants for celebrations at home, due to COVID-19.

22News spoke with the owner of Bertelli’s Liquor Mart in West Springfield, Jay Passerini, who said he’s seen a noticeable uptick in business both today and throughout the year.

“We have seen an increase in customers and sales have been pretty brisk for today,” Passerini told 22News, “It seems this year business has been up over the past few years with COVID and more people staying home instead of opting to go out for dinner.”

As for best sellers, many of the stores customers have been coming in to buy champagne, beer, and wine.