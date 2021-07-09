Lisa Ziegert’s homicide investigation to air on cable crime show

AGAWAM, MASS. (WWLP)- An infamous cold case murder in Agawam will be featured on a cable crime investigation show this weekend.

The Lisa Ziegert homicide investigation will be profiled during the season premiere of Forensic Files 2 on Headline News. The episode will cover the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Lisa Ziegert on April 15, 1992, and how investigators eventually arrested Gary Schara, who would later plead guilty to Ziegert’s murder in 2019.

You can watch the forensic files season premiere this Sunday, July 11 at 10 p.m.