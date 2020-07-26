LIST: Cooling centers open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s going to be another hot day Sunday and Springfield is opening some cooling centers to help out residents.
Due to the governor’s COVID-19 guidance, each center will only take up to 25 people and residents should be bale to socially distance at the centers. Because of the pandemic, cooling center locations and the amount of them in the city have changed. Many of the normal ones are being used as feeding sites for Springfield Public Schools.
Staff at the center will be asked for contact information in case participants need to be contacted. If you cannot make it to a cooing center and don’t have AC, the city recommends staying on the lowest floor of your home and out of the sun.
|List of open cooling centers:
|Mason Square Library, Community Room
|765 State St, Spfld, MA 01109
|Sunday, July 26, 12 pm – 6 pm
Monday, July 27, 12 pm – 6 pm
Tuesday, July 28, 12 pm – 6 pm
|Kenefick Park (Fitness Center,
|310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107
|Sunday, July 26, 12 pm – 6 pm
Monday, July 27, 12 pm – 6 pm
Tuesday, July 28, 12 pm – 6 pm
|Forest Park Conference Room (next to administration building) * (please tell attendant you are going to cooling center)
|293 Sumner Ave., Springfield 01108
|Sunday, July 26, 12 pm – 6 pm
Monday, July 27, 12 pm – 6 pm
Tuesday, July 28, 12 pm – 6 pm
|Indian Orchard Citizens Council (Myrtle Park)
|117 Main St., Indian Orchard 01151
|Sunday, July 26, 12 pm – 6 pm
Monday, July 27, 12 pm – 6 pm
Tuesday, July 28, 12 pm – 6 pm
|Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center
|1187 ½ Parker St., Spfld, MA 01129
|Sunday, July 26, 12 pm – 6 pm
Monday, July 27, 12 pm – 6 pm
Tuesday, July 28, 12 pm – 6 pm
|South End Community Center
|99 Marble St., Spfld, MA 01105
|Sunday, July 26, 12 pm – 6 pm Monday, July 27, 12 pm – 6 pm Tuesday, July 28, 12 pm – 6 pm