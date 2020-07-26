LIST: Cooling centers open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s going to be another hot day Sunday and Springfield is opening some cooling centers to help out residents.

Due to the governor’s COVID-19 guidance, each center will only take up to 25 people and residents should be bale to socially distance at the centers. Because of the pandemic, cooling center locations and the amount of them in the city have changed. Many of the normal ones are being used as feeding sites for Springfield Public Schools.

Staff at the center will be asked for contact information in case participants need to be contacted. If you cannot make it to a cooing center and don’t have AC, the city recommends staying on the lowest floor of your home and out of the sun.