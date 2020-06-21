LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampden County

(WWLP) – According to the Department of Public Health, Hampden County has ranked the highest county in western Massachusetts with the most COVID-19 cases with 6,584 reported.

Top 5 cities and towns in Hampden County with the highest COVID-19 case numbers:

Springfield – 2,697

Agawam – 450

Westfield – 433

Chicopee – 422

West Springfield – 360

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in every city and town in Hampden County as of June 17:

Agawam – 450

Blandford – Less than 5

Brimfield – 6

Chester – Less than 5

Chicopee – 422

East Longmeadow – 270

Granville – 10

Hampden – 91

Holland – 8

Holyoke – 899

Longmeadow – 213

Ludlow – 124

Monson – 35

Montgomery – Less than 5

Palmer – 48

Russell – 11

Southwick – 49

Springfield – 2,697

Tolland – Less than 5

West Springfield – 360

Wales – Less than 5

Westfield – 433

Wilbraham – 221