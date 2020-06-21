LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampden County

(WWLP) – According to the Department of Public Health, Hampden County has ranked the highest county in western Massachusetts with the most COVID-19 cases with 6,584 reported.
Top 5 cities and towns in Hampden County with the highest COVID-19 case numbers:
Springfield – 2,697
Agawam – 450
Westfield – 433
Chicopee – 422
West Springfield – 360
Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in every city and town in Hampden County as of June 17:
Agawam – 450
Blandford – Less than 5
Brimfield – 6
Chester – Less than 5
Chicopee – 422
East Longmeadow – 270
Granville – 10
Hampden – 91
Holland – 8
Holyoke – 899
Longmeadow – 213
Ludlow – 124
Monson – 35
Montgomery – Less than 5
Palmer – 48
Russell – 11
Southwick – 49
Springfield – 2,697
Tolland – Less than 5
West Springfield – 360
Wales – Less than 5
Westfield – 433
Wilbraham – 221