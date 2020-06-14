1  of  3
LIST: COVID-19 cases in Hampden County

Hampden County

(WWLP) – According to the Department of Public Health, Hampden County in Massachusetts still has the most COVID-19 cases in the state with 6,460 reported.

Top 5 cities/towns in Hampden County with the highest COVID-19 case numbers:

  1. Springfield – 2,650
  2. Agawam – 440
  3. Westfield – 430
  4. Chicopee – 415
  5. West Springfield – 356

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in every city and town in Hampden County as of June 10:

Agawam – 440
Blandford – Less than 5
Brimfield – 6
Chester – Less than 5
Chicopee – 415
East Longmeadow – 270
Granville – 10
Hampden – 87
Holland – 8
Holyoke – 877
Longmeadow – 208
Ludlow – 119
Monson – 34
Montgomery – Less than 5
Palmer – 45
Russell – 11
Southwick – 48
Springfield – 2,650
Tolland – Less than 5
West Springfield – 356
Wales – Less than 5
Westfield – 430
Wilbraham – 219

