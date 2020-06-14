LIST: COVID-19 cases in Hampden County

(WWLP) – According to the Department of Public Health, Hampden County in Massachusetts still has the most COVID-19 cases in the state with 6,460 reported.

Top 5 cities/towns in Hampden County with the highest COVID-19 case numbers:

Springfield – 2,650 Agawam – 440 Westfield – 430 Chicopee – 415 West Springfield – 356

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in every city and town in Hampden County as of June 10:

Agawam – 440

Blandford – Less than 5

Brimfield – 6

Chester – Less than 5

Chicopee – 415

East Longmeadow – 270

Granville – 10

Hampden – 87

Holland – 8

Holyoke – 877

Longmeadow – 208

Ludlow – 119

Monson – 34

Montgomery – Less than 5

Palmer – 45

Russell – 11

Southwick – 48

Springfield – 2,650

Tolland – Less than 5

West Springfield – 356

Wales – Less than 5

Westfield – 430

Wilbraham – 219