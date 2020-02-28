List: Events in Downtown Springfield Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It’s expected to be a busy night in Downtown Springfield between the Bernie Sanders rally and the Thunderbirds game, but if you’re not going to either of those events, there is still plenty to do.
22News is working for you with a full list of what to expect in Downtown Springfield on Friday night.
Events
- Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders is having a Rally at the MassMutual Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. event starts at 7:30 p.m. in a MassMutual Center exhibition hall
- Springfield Thunderbirds pregame concert series with Feel Good Drift at the main concourse of the MassMutual Center at 6:00 p.m. until the end of the first period
- Springfield Thunderbirds game vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center arena
- Naked Magicians at the Roar! Comedy Club. Shows are at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Buy tickets here.
- Grand Opening of Costa. A new Italian restaurant opening up in the spot of the former Cal Mare Restaurant from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Traffic
Traffic in the area is expected to be heavy given Friday’s events. View our live traffic map or become a 22News Traffic Tracker with the Waze app to be informed of all traffic conditions.
Live Traffic Map
Become a 22News Traffic Tracker // Get real-time driving traffic updates and detour information.
22News Coverage
22News Anchors Taylor Knight and Don Shipman will be reporting live from the MassMutual Center before Sanders’ rally begins tonight on 22News starting at 5 p.m. 22News Digital Reporter Kristina D’Amours will also be covering the rally. Follow their twitter accounts for live updates:
