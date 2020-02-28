List: Events in Downtown Springfield Friday night

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It’s expected to be a busy night in Downtown Springfield between the Bernie Sanders rally and the Thunderbirds game, but if you’re not going to either of those events, there is still plenty to do.

22News is working for you with a full list of what to expect in Downtown Springfield on Friday night.

Events

  • Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders is having a Rally at the MassMutual Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. event starts at 7:30 p.m. in a MassMutual Center exhibition hall
  • Springfield Thunderbirds pregame concert series with Feel Good Drift at the main concourse of the MassMutual Center at 6:00 p.m. until the end of the first period
  • Springfield Thunderbirds game vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center arena
  • Naked Magicians at the Roar! Comedy Club. Shows are at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Buy tickets here.
  • Grand Opening of Costa. A new Italian restaurant opening up in the spot of the former Cal Mare Restaurant from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Traffic

Traffic in the area is expected to be heavy given Friday’s events. View our live traffic map or become a 22News Traffic Tracker with the Waze app to be informed of all traffic conditions.

Live Traffic Map

Become a 22News Traffic Tracker // Get real-time driving traffic updates and detour information. Download the Waze App.

22News Coverage

22News Anchors Taylor Knight and Don Shipman will be reporting live from the MassMutual Center before Sanders’ rally begins tonight on 22News starting at 5 p.m. 22News Digital Reporter Kristina D’Amours will also be covering the rally. Follow their twitter accounts for live updates:

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Presidential Candidates | Twitter