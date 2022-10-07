SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.

This event has been going on for 87 years and is the area’s largest, wildest, and most authentic Oktoberfest in all of western Massachusetts. Fort Street will be closed during the two-day event so that The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant can have their live music, amazing food, and festivities.

Friday night at 5:30 p.m., Mayor Domenic Sarno and John Perry, the assistant manager of Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant, will tap the ceremonial keg. Live bands will attend both days, such as the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers, Trailer Trash, American Bad Ass, American Bad Ass, Dumb Love, and a Tribute to the Foo Fighters.

“We are proud to once again present Springfield’s Original Mighty Oktoberfest as one of the most festive community events in the city,” said John Perry. “We welcome everyone to join us for two days of lively music, delicious food, and some good old Oktoberfest fun. We can’t wait to tap our ceremonial keg and welcome you to the most authentic Oktoberfest in Western Mass!”

The schedule for Oktoberfest is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 7th

5:00-7:00 p.m.: Berkshire Mountain Wanderers band

5:30: Ceremony of Oktoberfest hosted by Rock 102’s BAX

Tapping of the Ceremonial Keg by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno & The Fort’s very own John Perry

Ceremonial Cheer with Brian Elliott and a welcome from Peter Picknelly

7:30 p.m. Trailer Trash

Saturday, Oct. 8th