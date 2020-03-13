1  of  3
Breaking News
LIVE NOW: Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus Suspect shot after state police investigation in West Springfield Governor Baker issues order limiting large gatherings in Massachusetts
Watch Live
Live at 3PM: Trump prepares to declare national emergency over coronaviurus
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Hadley Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. Monson Free Library Rowe Elementary School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Willie Ross School for the Deaf

List of Hampden County schools temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
east longmeadow high school generic_384979

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple school districts in Hampden County have announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

Schools apart of the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative have made the decision to close schools for the next two weeks, up to March 27th. Cities and towns apart of the LPVEC include:

  • Agawam
  • East Longmeadow
  • Hampden-Wilbraham Regional
  • Longmeadow
  • Ludlow
  • Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional
  • West Springfield

Mayor William Reichelt stresses that the schools above have zero cases of coronavirus but are closing schools as a precautionary.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski has announced that all Catholic schools will be closed for the next two weeks.

Click here for our list of closings and delays for schools and churches across western Massachusetts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories