List of Hampden County schools temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple school districts in Hampden County have announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

Schools apart of the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative have made the decision to close schools for the next two weeks, up to March 27th. Cities and towns apart of the LPVEC include:

Agawam

East Longmeadow

Hampden-Wilbraham Regional

Longmeadow

Ludlow

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional

West Springfield

Mayor William Reichelt stresses that the schools above have zero cases of coronavirus but are closing schools as a precautionary.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski has announced that all Catholic schools will be closed for the next two weeks.

