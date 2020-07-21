LIST: Open cooling centers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to a three-day heatwave, Mayor Sarno and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris have extended the opening of cooling centers for Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, COVID-19 guidelines limits the number of individuals who can gather indoors to 25 which allows visitors to safety maintain social distancing. Face coverings are required at every site.

Cooling centers below are open from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.