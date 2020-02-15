List: Southwick’s 250th Winter Carnival events Saturday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone of all ages is invited to celebrate Southwick’s 250th Winter Carnival Saturday!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the free one-day event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Southwick Regional School grounds. Food may be purchased at the event from local food trucks.

Events being held:

11:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Arts in Crafts including Salt Art, “God’s Eyes” and Paper Art in the hallway of the school.

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Free throw contest and a hockey puck shoot out in the gym.

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Face painting in the hallway of the school.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – “Memories on Lake Congamond” presented by Ron Green in the auditorium.

12:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m. – Popular henna tattoo in the hallway of the school.

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – “Southwick Trivia” with Lee Hamberg in the auditorium.

3:05 p.m. – Broadway musical singers perform in the auditorium.

3:45 p.m. – Closing remarks and updates on upcoming events.