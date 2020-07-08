LIST: Stores, restaurants that have reopened in Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Planet Fitness along with other shops located in Holyoke Mall at Ingleside have reopened this week as the state enters Phase III of reopening plans.
According to a news release sent to 22News, several shops in Holyoke Mall including FYE, GameStop, Lenscrafters, PacSun, Sephora, and more have recently reopened. On Saturday, the mall plans to reopen Build-A-Bear Workshop and All in Adventure escape room.
Marketing Director for Holyoke Mall Lisa Wray said shoppers are coming out and taking advantage of clearance sales as the mall ensures their safety with health guidelines in place.
The mall’s operating hours are Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stores and restaurants in Holyoke Mall that have reopened:
- 99 Restaurant & Pub – will be open for limited indoor dining, takeout and curbside, Monday – Sunday: 11:00 AM- 9:00 PM
- 110 Grill – open for limited indoor and outdoor dining (Mon. & Tue. : 11:30AM – 9PM; Wed. & Thurs.: 11:30AM – 10PM; Fri. & Sat.: 11:30AM – 11PM; Sun. 11:30AM-8PM)
- A Touch of Beauty (both locations)
- Aerie
- Aeropostale
- Against All Odds
- Aldo – Monday – Saturday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Sunday: Closed
- American Eagle
- Apple
- AT&T
- Banana Republic
- bareMinerals
- Bath & Body Works
- Best Buy
- BoxLunch – Monday – Friday 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm; Saturday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.
- Burlington
- Cacique
- Captain Candy
- CBD Stop
- Champs
- Charleys Philly Steaks
- Charlotte Russe
- Claire’s
- The Children’s Place
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Custom T
- Dollars N’ Things
- DSW
- Eblens
- Express
- Eyebrow Threading Spa
- Finish Line
- Footbeats
- Foot Locker
- Forever 21
- Fruity Bubble
- FYE – Open 11:00 am – 7:00 pm Monday – Saturday and 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Sunday
- GameStop
- GBS Brows Threading
- The Greek Place
- Gold N Diamonds
- Graphic Stop
- H&M
- Hannoush Jewelers
- Hobby Lobby
- Hollister
- Holyoke Leggings
- Hot Topic – Monday – Friday 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm; Saturday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Sunday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
- iFix Here
- JCPenney – Monday – Saturday: 12:00 pm-7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am -6:00 pm. Senior shopping: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Optical and Portrait studio will remain closed. Salon will be appointment only no walk-ins.
- Journey’s
- Journey’s Kidz
- Kay Jewelers
- Kids Foot Locker
- Kids For Less
- LA7 (both locations)
- Lane Bryant – Monday – Saturday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Latino Cuisine – open for limited indoor dining
- Lenscrafters
- Lin’s Relax Station (both locations)
- LOFT
- Macy’s
- Max Orient
- McDonald’s
- Metro by T-Mobile
- Mi Amor
- Michael Kors – Monday – Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- New York & Company – Monday – Saturday: 11 am – 7 pm; Sunday: 12 pm – 6 pm
- Nice Gifts
- Old Navy
- PacSun
- Pandora Jewelers
- Perfume World
- Piercing Pagoda
- Planet Fitness – Monday – Thursday: 5:00 AM – 10:00 PM; Friday: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Plumb Gold
- PretzelMaker
- Rack Room Shoes
- Sephora
- Sephora inside JCPenney
- Shatter & Case
- Shirin Jewelers
- Sleep Number by Select Comfort
- Smoothie Island
- Spencer’s
- Sprint
- Starbucks
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar – open for limited indoor dining (Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm; Friday & Saturday: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm)
- Sunglass Hut
- TDBank – Monday – Saturday: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM; Sunday: closed
- Theory Skate & Snow
- Things Remembered – Buy online and pickup in store.
- T-Mobile
- Today’s Nails
- Torrid (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 pm; Tuesday and Thursday 11:00 -6:00)
- Trollbeads
- Tutti Frutti
- Unisex Hair Palace
- United States Post Office
- United Tractor Trailer School
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill – open for limited indoor dining
- Victoria’s Secret – Monday – Saturday: 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM; Sunday: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM
- Xfinity
- Zumiez
Stores opening July 10th:
- Build-A-Bear Workshop
Stores / Entertainment venues opening July 11:
- All In Adventures
Stores opening July 24th:
- Windsor