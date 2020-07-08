LIST: Stores, restaurants that have reopened in Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Planet Fitness along with other shops located in Holyoke Mall at Ingleside have reopened this week as the state enters Phase III of reopening plans.

According to a news release sent to 22News, several shops in Holyoke Mall including FYE, GameStop, Lenscrafters, PacSun, Sephora, and more have recently reopened. On Saturday, the mall plans to reopen Build-A-Bear Workshop and All in Adventure escape room.

Marketing Director for Holyoke Mall Lisa Wray said shoppers are coming out and taking advantage of clearance sales as the mall ensures their safety with health guidelines in place.

The mall’s operating hours are Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores and restaurants in Holyoke Mall that have reopened:

99 Restaurant & Pub – will be open for limited indoor dining, takeout and curbside, Monday – Sunday: 11:00 AM- 9:00 PM

110 Grill – open for limited indoor and outdoor dining (Mon. & Tue. : 11:30AM – 9PM; Wed. & Thurs.: 11:30AM – 10PM; Fri. & Sat.: 11:30AM – 11PM; Sun. 11:30AM-8PM)

A Touch of Beauty (both locations)

Aerie

Aeropostale

Against All Odds

Aldo – Monday – Saturday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Sunday: Closed

American Eagle

Apple

AT&T

Banana Republic

bareMinerals

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

BoxLunch – Monday – Friday 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm; Saturday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.

Burlington

Cacique

Captain Candy

CBD Stop

Champs

Charleys Philly Steaks

Charlotte Russe

Claire’s

The Children’s Place

Christmas Tree Shops

Custom T

Dollars N’ Things

DSW

Eblens

Express

Eyebrow Threading Spa

Finish Line

Footbeats

Foot Locker

Forever 21

Fruity Bubble

FYE – Open 11:00 am – 7:00 pm Monday – Saturday and 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Sunday

GameStop

GBS Brows Threading

The Greek Place

Gold N Diamonds

Graphic Stop

H&M

Hannoush Jewelers

Hobby Lobby

Hollister

Holyoke Leggings

Hot Topic – Monday – Friday 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm; Saturday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Sunday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

iFix Here

JCPenney – Monday – Saturday: 12:00 pm-7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am -6:00 pm. Senior shopping: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Optical and Portrait studio will remain closed. Salon will be appointment only no walk-ins.

Journey’s

Journey’s Kidz

Kay Jewelers

Kids Foot Locker

Kids For Less

LA7 (both locations)

Lane Bryant – Monday – Saturday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Latino Cuisine – open for limited indoor dining

Lenscrafters

Lin’s Relax Station (both locations)

LOFT

Macy’s

Max Orient

McDonald’s

Metro by T-Mobile

Mi Amor

Michael Kors – Monday – Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

New York & Company – Monday – Saturday: 11 am – 7 pm; Sunday: 12 pm – 6 pm

Nice Gifts

Old Navy

PacSun

Pandora Jewelers

Perfume World

Piercing Pagoda

Planet Fitness – Monday – Thursday: 5:00 AM – 10:00 PM; Friday: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Plumb Gold

PretzelMaker

Rack Room Shoes

Sephora

Sephora inside JCPenney

Shatter & Case

Shirin Jewelers

Sleep Number by Select Comfort

Smoothie Island

Spencer’s

Sprint

Starbucks

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar – open for limited indoor dining (Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm; Friday & Saturday: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm)

Sunglass Hut

TDBank – Monday – Saturday: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM; Sunday: closed

Theory Skate & Snow

Things Remembered – Buy online and pickup in store.

T-Mobile

Today’s Nails

Torrid (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 pm; Tuesday and Thursday 11:00 -6:00)

Trollbeads

Tutti Frutti

Unisex Hair Palace

United States Post Office

United Tractor Trailer School

Uno Pizzeria & Grill – open for limited indoor dining

Victoria’s Secret – Monday – Saturday: 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM; Sunday: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Xfinity

Zumiez

Stores opening July 10th:

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Stores / Entertainment venues opening July 11:

All In Adventures

Stores opening July 24th:

Windsor

