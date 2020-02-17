LIST: Three-day ‘Fabulous February’ events at Forest Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Forest Park in Springfield will be hosting three days of “Fabulous February” fun adventures.

According to a news release sent to 22News, there is limited space for a few of the events listed below, therefore, participants are encouraged to pre-register. Take a look!

Schedule of Events:

Monday, February 17:

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m . – Mission Impossible. You must pre-register to join. (Free of cost) Session 1 is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Session 2 is from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

. – Mission Impossible. You must pre-register to join. (Free of cost) Session 1 is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Session 2 is from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Ice Sculpture of our “Mascot” (Free of cost)

– Ice Sculpture of our “Mascot” (Free of cost) 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Old-Fashioned Hot Dog Roast ($1 per hot dog)

– Old-Fashioned Hot Dog Roast ($1 per hot dog) 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Face painting (Free of cost)

– Face painting (Free of cost) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – BTE Entertainment “Now that’s fun!” (Free of cost)

– BTE Entertainment “Now that’s fun!” (Free of cost) 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Forest Park Zoological Society Zoo on the Go Assembly (Free of cost)

All of Monday’s events are located at the ECOS Center

Tuesday, February 18:

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Public Skating located at the CYR Arena in Forest Park. Skating with the Thunderbirds Mascot Boomer is from 12:00 p.m. tp 1:30 p.m. (Youth $3, Adults $5, Rental $4.25 per pair)

Wednesday, February 19:

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Adventure Challenge located at the ECOS Center. (Free of cost) You must pre-register to join.

To pre-register for events please call 413-787-6435 or 413-750-2652.