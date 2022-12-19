SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Litter Committee is being created due to an increase in litter across Forest Park in Springfield.

Springfield City Councilor Victor Davila, the chair of the public safety committee, is scheduled to announce members of the Litter Committee at City Council Chambers Monday afternoon. The committee will consist of residents from the Forest Park neighborhood.

The Litter Committee will help identify problem areas, create solutions and make recommendations to the City Council and the Mayor on how to address the ever-growing Litter problem in Forest Park, according to a news release sent to 22News from City Councilor Victor Davila.

“I have received a growing number of calls expressing concern on litter in our neighborhood and we must act to preserve our neighborhood, we must act to preserve our City, ” said Victor Davila.