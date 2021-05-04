Little Free Library in Longmeadow opened with the help of Girl Scouts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Blueberry Hill Elementary School opened a Little Free Library with the help of a group of third-grade girls and had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate it on Monday morning.

The Little Free Library is offering books for grades K-5 that focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The third-grade brownie girls scout troop used their cookie money to purchase the library and the books.

Amy Stec, Blueberry Hill Elementary School Principal, and Dr. Marty O’Shea, Longmeadow Schools Superintendent both attended the ceremony and talked about the future of being inclusive.

Residents are welcome to take or add a book at the Little Free Library and do not need to return it but are encouraged to do so.

The third-grade girls are wearing t-shirts that say “the future is inclusive” which were purchased by the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation that supports SMA, which one of the girls suffers from.