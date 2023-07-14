LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)– One local credit union is encouraging literacy in their communities.

The Ludlow branch of LUSO Federal Credit Union, located at 599 East Street, has opened a Little Free Library. Visitors will find a little house attached to a post outside the main entrance where they are invited to borrow, keep or donate books.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Little Free Library movement began in 2009 by a Wisconsin man, Todd Bol, in honor of his mother, a former school teacher who loved reading. The idea has spread across the world to more than 150,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 120 countries.

“We are excited to sponsor a Little Free Library in the towns where we have branch locations,” said Jennifer M.G. Calheno, President and Chief Executive Officer of LUSO Federal Credit Union. “Over the years, LUSO has supported literacy through our school banking program, by offering a free Scholastic book to local students for every six school banking deposits. This Little Free Library is a natural extension of our goal to promote literacy and a love for reading for all, not just students.”

Little Free Library book-sharing boxes are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and are freely accessible to anyone.

LUSO’s second Little Free Library will be opening soon at the Wilbraham branch in Crane Park.