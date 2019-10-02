Little Free Library opens in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Merrick section of West Springfield has welcomed a Little Free Library to their neighborhood.

Little Free Libraries can be found in communities across the country, and allow residents to leave books they’ve already read, and pick up new ones left by other local readers.

The Little Free Library is located on Main Street in West Springfield, right by a playground. The library itself was built by a Girl Scout troop as a free pantry for non-perishables but has been repurposed to allow local readers to share the books they love.

“This is the third book I got, and it is actually really nice,” said Dan Gavel of West Springfield. “And most of these are not like childish books. It’s really nice for people who can’t afford books because if you go to Barnes and Noble it can be pretty expensive. These are free and pretty nice.”

The friends of West Springfield Library donated books to make sure the Little Free Library didn’t start off empty.