Little girl hosts clean up event after noticing route to school was ‘filthy’ in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A little girl decided to clean streets in Springfield Saturday morning after noticing her route to school could be cleaner.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mila’s route to school has been littered for far too long and with the help from her Dad and family, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Mila’s family invites everyone to help clean Putnam Circle and Hobart Street at 10 a.m. The family encourages people to bring gloves, rakes, and a good attitude! Barrels will be provided.