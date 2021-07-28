CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two bald eagles are making an appearance on a satellite dish outside the 22News building.

The two eagles fly in and out periodically throughout the day. Check back to see if you can spot them!

According to Mass.gov, as of 2018 there are 76 territorial pairs of bald eagles identified in Massachusetts. Bald eagles were listed as endangered in Massachusetts before 2012. They are currently listed as special concern in the state. Bald eagles were removed from the Federal Endangered Species List in 2007.

MassWildlife told 22News that western Massachusetts is actually a great habitat for bald eagles.

“The Connecticut River and the Quabbin Reservoir are tremendous habitats for them,” said David Paulson, an Endangered Species Biologist. “We have sites here in Springfield, Chicopee, and all across the state including Cape Cod. Last year, we had our first chick hatch on Cape Cod in over 115 years.”

Bald eagle’s mainly consume fish but if they’re not available they also eat smaller birds and other species