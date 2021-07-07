SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield Family Center is celebrating the start of the 7th Annual DCR Summer Nights Program on Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Kathleen Theoharides, Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Commissioner Jim Montgomery, and the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield Family Center Keshawn Dodds will all be in attendance.

The DCR Summer Nights program provides extended recreational programming for kids in urban communities across the state.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Family Center, located at 100 Acorn Street in Springfield. You can watch live in the video player above.