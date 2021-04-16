LIVE: Holyoke Mayor Murphy joins Congressman Neal to discuss American Rescue Plan

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Terence Murphy will join Congressman Richard Neal in a discussion about what the American Rescue Plan means for western Massachusetts.

Watch live here at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Terence and Congressman Neal will also be discussing the ways in which the local economy could be impacted by the latest stimulus check.

The latest stimulus plan has meant $1,400 checks for many Americans, but it may also mean help for local cities and towns.

The conference will take place outside Holyoke Mayor’s Office, located in 536 Dwight St.