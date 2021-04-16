LIVE: Holyoke Mayor Murphy joins Congressman Neal to discuss American Rescue Plan

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Terence Murphy will join Congressman Richard Neal in a discussion about what the American Rescue Plan means for western Massachusetts.
Mayor Terence and Congressman Neal will also be discussing the ways in which the local economy could be impacted by the latest stimulus check.
The latest stimulus plan has meant $1,400 checks for many Americans, but it may also mean help for local cities and towns.
The conference will take place outside Holyoke Mayor’s Office, located in 536 Dwight St.