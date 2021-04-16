LIVE: Holyoke Mayor Murphy joins Congressman Neal to discuss American Rescue Plan

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Terence Murphy will join Congressman Richard Neal in a discussion about what the American Rescue Plan means for western Massachusetts.

Watch live here at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Terence and Congressman Neal will also be discussing the ways in which the local economy could be impacted by the latest stimulus check.

The latest stimulus plan has meant $1,400 checks for many Americans, but it may also mean help for local cities and towns.

The conference will take place outside Holyoke Mayor’s Office, located in 536 Dwight St.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today