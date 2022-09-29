SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The tunes carried over to downtown Springfield for the last September Soul weekend. In conjunction with MIFA’s presentation, Dewey’s Jazz Lounge hosted a free jazz music event Thursday evening. The event included live performances with French-trained singer Astrid Bayiha and rapper Blade MC AliMBaye.

Donald Sanders, the executive director of MIFA said, “I was reminded, standing there with him, just how important music, rhythm, getting all this movement, getting all this sense of our other kind of consciousness out. It’s really important so we’re delighted to be here.”

The live music performances will continue throughout the weekend, for a list of performers visit;

https://www.deweyslounge.com/live-entertainment