Live music, local food at the Forest Park Concert Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Forest Park Concert Series continued Sunday night and the weather dried out just in time.

People packed under a tent at the Carriage House Sunday night to listen to some live music.

The concert, featuring Dee Reilly, had been moved to Sunday night due to bad weather on June 20.

Dozens of people enjoyed the performance and some local food. Patrick Sullivan, the Executive Director of Springfield Parks & Recreation said Sunday’s rain wasn’t going to stop people from enjoying themselves.

Sullivan told 22News, “We had a wedding here yesterday and there was no rental here, so when we find that out we said, ‘You know let’s just have it under the tent at the Carriage House and let’s give everyone a good time.'”

All concerts at the Forest Park Concert Series are free and anyone can attend.

The last concert of the series is scheduled for this Wednesday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m. with a live performance from the Floyd Patterson Band.