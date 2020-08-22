Live stream: Gandara Center to host virtual Frozen Yogurt 5K Race Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A week-long event in the city has been focusing on mental health.

The Gandara Center has been hosting its 6th Annual Frozen Yogurt Virtual 5K since August 16, the virtual event will conclude on August 23.

You pick the day, the route, and can even invite friends from across the globe. The virtual event gives you a chance to track your run, upload the results, and receive a commemorative medal.

The Center will live stream the event on YouTube of their virtual presentation for the end of the fundraising event. You can watch it here.

22News Anchor Ciara Speller will emcee the presentation.