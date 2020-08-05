WATCH LIVE: Water main break on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are currently working to stop a major water main break in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Our 22News crew is on East Columbus Avenue where streets are flooded causing a traffic back up. The water main break is currently flooding underneath the I- 91 bridge and is affecting West Columbus Avenue, Mill Street, and Main Street.

22News viewers have reported low water pressure to no water pressure through the city of Springfield including the 16 acres section of the city.

Jaimye Bartak of Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told 22News Water and Sewer Commission crews are currently assessing the flood. Bartak also added the cause of the water main break is currently unknown at this time.

22News will give you the latest as more information becomes available.

VIDEO:





MAP: East Columbus Avenue