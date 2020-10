AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge between Agawam and West Springfield will be closed overnight this weekend as reconstruction continues.

Friday through Monday the bridge will be closed to traffic between 8:00 p.m. 6:00 a.m. MassDOT says the full closure is necessary for crews to safely install structural steel. Detours will be marked.

Identical closures will affect the bridge October 16 to 19, as well.