BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Brimfield police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a lizard on the loose.

According to Brimfield police, they believe someone’s pet bearded dragon got out of the house. It was last seen in the area of John Haley and Washington Road.

“It is harmless but we would like to capture it before it gets hurt,” police wrote.

If you see the lizard or know the owner, you’re asked to call Brimfield police at 413-245-7222 and try to keep an eye on it.