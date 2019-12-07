Loaded gun found in 5-year-old student’s backpack at Holyoke school

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5-year-old pre-kindergarten student brought a loaded gun to the E.N. White Elementary school in Holyoke Friday morning.

Holyoke Police were called to the school as the principal was made aware a student brought the gun to school in their backpack.

Upon arrival, teachers gave the backpack to police with the gun inside.

The fully loaded Ruger SR22 contained 10 live rounds. Police made it safe and removed it from the campus.

After speaking with the child’s mother, Holyoke police determined the gun came from the student’s grandfathers home. The grandfather has a licence to carry and is cooperating with the investigation.

There is no evidence that the student removed the gun from the backpack at any point during the school day.