HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents were asked to avoid the area of 100 Appleton Street in Holyoke while crews worked to put out a fire Monday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire, at around 11:45 a.m. the department asked residents to avoid the area as crews worked to put out the fire. The fire was put out by 12:10 p.m. and was located in the outside portion of a loading dock.

MAP: 100 Appleton Street in Holyoke

The address is listed as Edaron Inc., a puzzle and game manufacturer since 1974.