Lobster lovers shouldn’t worry about lag in Maine lobster season

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest report that the Maine Lobster catch is lagging, apparently shouldn’t be of concern to western Massachusetts lobster lovers.

The owner of Schermerhorn’s Seafood in Holyoke, Michael Fitzgerald said the slow lobster catch in Maine isn’t having an adverse effect on his market.

And Fitzgerald says this summer’s Lobster prices are less than last summer.

“We, we’re having no problem getting lobsters. The price is coming down as we speak, which is a good thing. We still have the month of August,” Fitzgerald told 22News.

The lobster fishermen up in Maine compare the catch so far this season as being similar to the 1980s and ’90s when the numbers increased substantially later on in the season.