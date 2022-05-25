SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A young boy in Springfield is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle last Friday.

His mother is pleading for answers of how this could have happened.

“It’s hard to see him suffer like that to see him one way and then see him another way. It’s hard but he’s getting better,” said Brytanni Campbell of Springfield, mother of 11-year-old Jameir Coleman.

Jamier was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a motorcycle in the area of Dwight and Calhoun streets. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police were called to the incident at 5:15 p.m. Friday. Jamier’s mother told 22News he has been in the hospital since the accident, where he is being treated for several injuries including subdural bleeding and concussion.

She says she wants the person who hit her son to turn themselves in.

“I just want to let the person know that, I mean, do that right thing and just turn yourself in because it is the right thing to do, it’s the right thing to do,” said Campbell.

Campbell says that witnesses who saw the incident are alleging that the vehicle was in fact a dirt bike, however, Springfield Police records currently indicate it was a motorcycle.

Springfield Police Department is investigating this incident. 22News will continue to provide updates to this story as more information is released.