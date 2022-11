LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow is collecting food to donate to Rachel’s Table.

The 7th grader, Bassie Baron, has been collecting non-perishable food since her birthday in the summer. She then organizes a Thanksgiving Food Drive at LYA. The food drive ends on Monday, with a contest to see which class donated the most food. All donations will be brought to Rachel’s Table and redistributed to families in need this holiday season.