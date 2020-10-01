Local agency helping residents suffering domestic violence during pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the pandemic, agencies that work with those impacted by domestic violence have received an increase in calls for help.

These agencies told 22News much of it comes from victims being potentially isolated with their abusers and cut off from their support system.

Thursday Governor Baker signed a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the state. In Holyoke, Womanshelter Companeras is providing virtual support groups and individual sessions on top of their other resources.

Carmen Nieves, Executive Director of Womanshelter Companeras said that the online sessions are still helping those victims of domestic violence.

“During the pandemic, we are all continuing to provided services for men women, and children that are experiencing domestic violence,” said Nieves. “We do that through assisting getting restraining orders through our court system. We do that with offering shelter at our confidential shelters.”

Carmen says a lot of people have reached out to them during the pandemic. She says if you need help call their 24/7 hotline at 1-877-536-1628.



Womanshelter Companeras is having a free weekly speaker series every Thursday on their website.