Local and State Police search for missing 11-year-old Chicopee boy for sixth day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A search team was out on the Connecticut River for the sixth day in a row trying to locate a missing 11-year-old boy from Chicopee.

On Thursday, a flight crew from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing along with Chicopee Police conducted an aerial search of the river and its banks from the Mass Pike down to the Connecticut state line for evidence that might help them locate Aiden Blanchard.

The flight crew did not find any evidence related to the 11-year-old’s disappearance.

State Police said the crew observed wide areas of ice covering parts of the river, including south of where Route 91 crosses the river down to Memorial Bridge in Springfield, and again further south north of Six Flags in Agawam.







The search for Aiden began Friday, February 5, after he was last seen around 11:30 a.m., walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Police believe he was heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is described as 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

For six days, local and State Police searched the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers using divers, boats, drones, and helicopters. They also searched the water during Tuesday’s snowstorm, still no sign of Aiden.

“The operation remains focused on locating Aiden, or any evidence showing his direction of travel or whereabouts,” State Police said. “All evidence known thus far suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing. Based on the information currently known to detectives, no foul play is suspected at this time. All leads continue to be investigated.”

Police will continue their search efforts with local police in the coming days in hopes to locate and bring Aiden home.

If you have any information that might help police locate Aiden, or if you believe you have seen him, call 911, the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

22News is continuing coverage on the search for Aiden. We’ll bring you any developments and updates when we learn more.