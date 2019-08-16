Local animal shelters thank Big Y shoppers for their donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Massachusetts and Connecticut animal shelters are grateful for the more than two tons of pet food collected by Big Y supermarkets from its customers during April and May.

The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield received its share of the two thousand pounds received from Big Y, and they appreciate the help.

Dakin spokeswoman Lee Chambers told 22News they not only feed the animals they treat and put up for adoption but also animals in homes that can’t afford to buy pet food.

“There are so many people we hear about when they get food coupons or food allocations, giving that first to their pets and not getting their own meals themselves,” said Chambers.

Chambers said Dakin’s existing animal food supply is constantly challenged by the Pet Food Aid program.

As a result, Dakin needs more additional food donations for families unable to afford to feed their pets.