Our Lady of Fatima Parish conducts Blessing of The Animals

Blessing of the Animals at Our Lady of Fatima Parish ( Credit: David Costa, Parish Council)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Ludlow took their pets to the church courtyard Sunday evening for the Blessing of The Animals.

The Blessing of The Animals is part of “St. Francis Day” that’s observed on feast day, which is celebrated on October 4, or on the Sunday closest to that date throughout the world.

St. Francis who lived and preached some 800 years ago is the patron saint of animals. He has prayed for all creatures as brothers and sisters under God.

Father Vitor Oliviera conducted Sunday’s service on the church grounds.