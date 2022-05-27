SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local anti-poverty agency is opening its doors again after two years..

22News was in Springfield with some of the changes they’ve made after the organization closed its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springfield Partners for Community Action is looking to re-introduce itself to the city as a valuable resource reminding residents the organization is still here to help. The mission of Springfield Partners is to provide resources to assist people in need to obtain economic stability, with the ultimate goal of improving lives and breaking the cycle of poverty.

22News asked for an overview of the help Springfield Partners offers the community.

“Lots of programs that deal with financial literacy, credit counseling, and asset development services, we have a weatherization program. We also offer some COVID relief programs as well, so there’s some money available through that if anyone is struggling with rent or other things through COVID,” said Tabitha Desplaines, Director of Early Learning Center.

Springfield Partners is also known for its early learning center, formerly known as New Beginnings, which services local children. During the pandemic that was one facet of the organization that remained open for all but the first fourth months. The organization is having an event on June 17 to re-introduce itself to the community.

the upcoming event will feature free food and fun for kids. It will be celebration that the doors are open and that in-person assistance can resume.