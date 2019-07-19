Local appliance stores expecting busy weekend with last-minute AC shoppers

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Appliance stores will likely be selling quite a few air conditioners this weekend.

Manny’s Appliances in Wilbraham said a lot of people in the market for an AC unit put it off until the first temperature spike. So they’re expecting a busy weekend.

Manny’s recommends measuring your window and keeping in mind the size of your room before picking up a unit.

Higher BTU range isn’t always better.

“We saw that the weather was going to be pretty bad, so we have them in stock all different BTUs,” Manny’s employee, Joel Brissette told 22News.

Brissette said the appliance store is prepared for this weekend’s heatwave.

“There’s a lot of calls because people know we know what the differences are, there are certain models that are used in windows, certain that are run through walls, certain ones for apartment complexes,” Brissette said. “We have availability for all of those.”

Energy Star will also be on-site at Manny’s in Wilbraham this weekend collecting old dehumidifiers in exchange for a rebate on new, more energy-efficient ones.

Another reminder that the 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert for Friday.