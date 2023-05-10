SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two murals were recognized Wednesday evening, for the role they’ve played in beautifying Springfield neighborhoods.

Top city officials joined the East Forest Park Civic Association to recognize Park Cleaners, a dry cleaning business that has long served the city since 1935. The association highlighted the business’s mural displays on its building located in Forest Park, which were done by Carmen Callender, an artist from the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy.

“My hopes are that the murals will last a long time, and that they bring a lot of inspiration to the people who live in those communities,” Callender says.

Again you can find these two murals located on the Orange Street side and the Allen Street side of the building.