WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local artist and the West Springfield Parks and Rec department gave lovers on this Valentines Day, the opportunity to enjoy a moonlight stroll.

The walk on Monday took couples along the Bagg Brook Trail off of Morgan Road. The trail was lit with handcrafted ice lanterns. Local artist Bill Garvey also constructed little stations along the trail with stories for walkers to read.

“What other reason would you have to get out on a 15 degree night in February. But really it’s just a quick little thing. Folks really seem to like get bundled up and enjoy getting out here for a quick walk around or something like that. So it’s nice to get out in the middle of winter.” said artist Bill Garvey.

Participants also got to warm up with s’mores, and hot chocolate.