Local artist showcases neuro art in downtown Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County artist has chosen the body’s most powerful organ as the subject of her work, now on display in downtown Springfield.

Laura Bundesen makes neuro art, which is exactly what it sounds like, art involving the brain. She’s one of 10 entrepreneurs chosen to display their work at Reevx Labs, a community hub on Bridge Street. Her work covers everything from canvases, to pins, to cards, to coloring books.

“I work on neuro-themed art work because I’m fascinated with how the brain works and nearly one out of six have some kind of neurological disorder so it’s a subject mater that really hits home for a lot of people,” Bundesen told 22News.

Her artwork will be on display through Saturday, December 4.