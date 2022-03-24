SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, local photographer and author Erin Chrusciel launched her new book “Who Built My Ziggy-Zaggy School” at the same place that inspired her to write it, MGM Head Start Child and Family Center of Springfield.

Back in 2018, Chruschiel was hired to document the construction of the MGM Head Start project, which inspired her to write the children’s book. In her book she shares the building process of the school, including actual photos from the project.

“It’s really for them to be proud of this beautiful school and to understand that it takes so many people to create a building and they have to work together. There’s so many lessons that they can talk about as they read this,” Chrusciel said.

Chrusciel also told 22News she hopes the book will help the children of Head Start connect with the unique architecture for years to come.