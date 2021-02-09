Local auto businesses help repair Bike Man’s transport truck after blown engine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local organizations stepped in to assist a Springfield man who has helped his neighboring communities for years.

For years, Bob “the Bike Man” Charland has helped those in need across western Massachusetts, now the community is helping him in times of need.

The truck that Bob Charland of Springfield uses to help deliver essential supplies to those who need it the most stopped working due to a damaged engine.

Whether it’s food, backpacks for kids or food, Charland used the truck to deliver. But he was in an accident last week in West Springfield, which caused severe damage to his truck.

Local organizations stepped in to help with the repairs, including a brand-new engine from Marcotte Ford in Holyoke, and repairs from Spartan Auto Care in West Springfield.

“This truck does all the pickups and drop-offs of all the bikes every Saturday we work with a military organization donating food for veterans so this gets the food out to other military organizations,” Charland said. “This is a huge asset.”

Nicholas Katsoulis, owner and manager of Spartan Complete Automotive Repair, said, “Due to the expense of getting this truck repaired properly, we decided to start a GoFundMe page. Very quickly we were overwhelmed with the response that we got from people who have dealt with bob in the past and who are very appreciative of his efforts.”

So far, that GoFundMe page has raised more than $7,200 in just the last several days. All donations are from community members who know Bob and his work.

As for the truck, it is back on the road.