SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds clinching a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs has made Springfield businesses hopeful that more sports fans will be coming downtown.

22News caught up with the bar manager at Del Rey Taqueria and Bar. The bar is located right in the heart of downtown Springfield on Worthington Street and has only been open for 6 months.

The bar manager told 22News they have been eager to welcome Thunderbirds fans, as well as other sports fans, who are looking for authentic Mexican food, and margaritas.

“They come here all the time, get drinks, watch the game on our TVs, so it’s good for business! We love having them here so they are welcome to come any time they want,” said Jacinto Blanco of Del Rey Taqueria and Bar.

And if you happen to stop by, the bar manager highly recommends trying their traditional street tacos!