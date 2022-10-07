WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Valley Bank & Trust will open a new full-service West Springfield branch.

Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield will be joined by Board Chair Frank Fitzgerald, State Senator John Velis, and State Representative Michael Finn. “We are delighted to be a part of the West Springfield community. Our bank is committed to being accountable”, said Fitzgerald. “We see our customers every day and appreciate the direct feedback and opportunity for all of our employees to serve them.”

“Our customers and prospects have been asking us to open a branch on the west side of the

Connecticut River for some time” added New Valley President Jeff Sullivan. “We have recognized

the need to increase the convenience of doing business with the bank and we are proud to be able to offer our services in West Springfield. I spent 11 years of my career working on Elm St., and many members of the New Valley team have had similar past experiences. We are thrilled to be back in the neighborhood with friendly familiar faces. As a gesture of good will, the bank recently donated to the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club, the first of many new community partnerships to come.”

The ribbon cutting will be held on Friday at 333 Elm Street in West Springfield. Refreshments will be served from local vendors in West Springfield, and the bank is entering all customers opening new checking accounts into a drawing for a series of $500 gift cards for the month of October.