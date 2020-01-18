Local basketball teams play in 19th Annual Spalding Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 19th Annual Spalding Hoophall Classic continues this weekend at Blake Arena in Springfield, the birthplace of basketball.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event features 30 games in five days showcasing local boys and girls. MLK weekend will be headlined by 15 nationally ranked programs including number 1, Montverde Academy in Florida, number 3, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, and number 6 Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

Games will take place from 9 a.m until 8 p.m on Saturday with five of the top 10 ranked teams in the country competing over the next few days.

The Saturday session is sold out.