HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Armour Yard, a non-profit organization that offers outdoor space, will open its beer garden every Monday for the summer.

Beginning June 5, Armour Yard Beer Garden located at 164 Race Street in Holyoke reopens that offers a wide selection of local and regional craft beers, food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment. Known as the “Yard” was created by Denis Luzuriaga of Cubit Building and Mike Pratt of Holyoke Craft Beer in 2021.

It will be open every Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September 25. In 2022, the Yard had close to 100 people every Monday. It is a family-friendly event, even well-behaved dogs are allowed.

The following vendors will include:

White Lion Brewing

Holyoke Craft Beer

CRAVE Food Truck

Holyoke Hummus

The Wingman Truck

Thai Chili Food Truck

Vegan Pizza Land

Tempest Temptations Baked Goods

Holyoke Ice Cream

“Armour Yard has become a beloved gathering place for the community, and we can’t wait to welcome back our loyal patrons and new visitors alike,” Luzuriaga said.

Volunteers are needed to help set up chairs, tables, weeding, and general cleaning on Saturday, June 3rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you are interested contact Mike and Denis on Facebook to earn Armour Yard Bucks to be spent at participating vendors.