Local bike shop in Chicopee to close for good

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Mickey’s Bike Shop in Chicopee will close its doors for good at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Longtime owner Hank Herschel became a fixture nearly half a century ago at the bicycle shop founded by his father back in 1956 on East Street in Chicopee Falls.

His going out of business sale that started in April has been an apparent success.

Hank told 22News what he’ll miss most about his years at Mickey’s.

I’m going to miss the people, I’ve made a lot of relationships over the years. When you have a small business like ours, It’s a symbiotic relationship,” Herschel said.

Even with the closing, the Herschel’s hope to travel to other areas in America over the next few years.