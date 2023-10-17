SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several local Black business owners were recognized and awarded grants Tuesday evening in Springfield.

The community joined members of the Association of Black Business Professionals for the ‘Urban Agenda Grant Award’ ceremony in downtown Springfield. It was a moment to honor those who have made a significant impact on the economic and social development of our area, and award them with a $5,000 grant.

Ariaun Stewart of the Association of Black Business Professionals, tells 22News, “For me I love that I can shop in my community, I can go out and have a good time, buy food, buy clothes, being able to do that and give back to your community just reinforces giving back to yourself as well.”

With the grant money, many of the recipients tell 22News, they hope to continue expanding their business in western Massachusetts.