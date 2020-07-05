Local boaters keep safe this 4th of July weekend

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The boats are all over the place ready to hit each other no one is paying attention. Every Fourth of July weekend, boaters take to the waters in Massachusetts.

For that reason, law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Coast Guard teamed up this weekend to launch their “Operation Dry Water Campaign”. It’s intended to prevent boating accidents, related to drugs and alcohol.

John Pirog, a Chicopee Boater, told 22News that he wants everyone to stay safe and be aware of one another.

“Everyone goes out there and wants to have fun which is the key thing everyone wants to do but a lot of people do drink a lot and they need to be careful, be more aware of other people, because I want to bring my family home safe every day just like anyone else should,” said Pirog.

It was an absolutely beautiful day for boating here at Brunelle’s Marina Sunday. Luke Brunelle, President of Brunelle’s Marina said the CT River Task Force has played a big part in increasing the safety of the waters and reducing the number of boating accidents.

“Law enforcement is out there. I got some reports they did some towing, they got some people in,” said Brunelle. “They are really doing more education than arresting you. But if someone is drinking and driving, then yeah, you’re coming off the river.”

Brunelle told 22News he hasn’t seen the CT River this crowded for the Fourth of July in a long time.

Other boaters we spoke such as Dawn Bartolucci and Vernon Cole, made sure to keep their distance.

“We’re slow goers so we’re kind of going by the book. Absolutely. So whatever else people are doing we are just kind of out of the way,” said Bartolucci. “It seems safe out there. Everyone seems to respect each other and follow the rules.”

Those rules include boating at least 150 feet away from swimming areas and always having life jackets on board.

Children under the age of 12 must always have one on. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were more than 4,100 recreational boating accidents, 2500injuries, and 6 hundred deaths in 2019.